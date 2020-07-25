Connect with us

News News Asia

Vietnam Introduces Wildlife Law Banning the Trade of Wild Animals
Advertisement

News Regional News

Crematorium Explodes Injuring 2 Undertakers in Central Thailand

News Regional News

Dead Body of Swiss Man Found Hanging Off Balcony in Chonburi

News News Asia

Malaysia Makes Wearing of Face Masks Mandatory to Fight Covid-19

Health News Regional News

Eight Resent Thai Returnees in Infected with Covid-19 Coronavirus

News Thailand Politics

Red Shirt Leader Warns Thai Students Activist Over Mentioning Monarchy

News Regional News

Coconut Milk Producer Hit by Monkey Labour Accusation by PETA

News World News

China Consulate in Huston Texas Ordered Closed By United States

News Regional News

Justice Minister Wants to Reduce Rewards Paid for Drug Seizures

News Regional News

Driver of Toyota Killed after Crashing into Back of Freight Truck

News

Vietnam Introduces Wildlife Law Banning the Trade of Wild Animals

Published

2 hours ago

on

Vietnam, wild animals, wildlife trade

The office of the Prime Minister of Vietnam last night issued a directive that bans all imports of live wild animals and wild animal body parts. Also strictly eliminating commercial domestic wildlife markets of any kind.

The new directive in Vietnam is the strongest broad-sweeping reform on wildlife trade in the world. It comes in the wake of COVID-19. Surpassing similar bans issued in China in that Vietnam’s ban is expressly permanent.

Vietnam, one of Asia’s biggest consumers of wildlife products, has suspended all imports of wild animal species “dead or alive” and vowed to “eliminate” illegal markets across the country.

The directive signed by the leader of the communist country follows an international scandal over the sale of wildlife, which has been blamed as the origin of the coronavirus pandemic in neighbouring China.

It is a major victory for conservation groups who have in the past accused Vietnamese authorities of turning a blind eye to the rampant trade in endangered species inside and across its borders.

Vietnam also bans imports of wild Animals

Vietnam, wild animals, wildlife trade“The prime minister orders the suspension of imports of wildlife — dead or alive — their eggs… parts or derivatives,” said the order released Thursday on the government website.

“All citizens, especially officials… must not participate in illegal poaching, buying, selling, transporting… of illegal wildlife.”

Among the most frequently smuggled animal goods are tiger parts, rhino horn and pangolins used in traditional medicine. Despite the high prices they command — with ingredients trafficked from as far as Africa — there is no scientific evidence of their health benefits in humans.

Vietnam locked down swiftly to dodge a major health crisis as COVID-19 emerged. But its economy has been hit hard. The country will also “resolutely eliminate market and trading sites which trade wildlife illegally”, the edict said — warning of a crackdown on the poaching, trafficking, storing and advertising of animals, birds and reptiles.

Freeland hails Vietnam

Vietnam, wild animals, wildlife trade

Anti-trafficking group Freeland hailed the move as the most stringent to control the wildlife trade since the pandemic broke out. “Vietnam is to be congratulated for recognizing that Covid-19 and other pandemics are linked to the wildlife trade,” said Steven Glaster, its chairman.

“This trade must be banned as a matter of international and public health security,” he added.

China, the world’s biggest market for illegal wildlife products, has enacted a similar ban. Vietnam has gone further by taking aim at online sales and imposing an indefinite ban on the trade.

While welcoming the move, conservationists warn enforcement will be a challenge across a country with long porous borders and poorly paid officials who can be bent by cash.

For more information: info@freeland.org

ww.freeland/coronavirus-campaign.org

http://endpandemics.earth

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement