US Threatens Iran with Military Force Over Nuclear Program

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hinted Wednesday the US could use military force if diplomacy fails on Iran’s nuclear program. His threat came as Israel and the United Arab Emirates also stated a similar stance to Terran.

As negotiations with the Iranian regime have stagnated, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held three-way talks with the top diplomats from Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Two US allies in the middle east, which have established diplomatic relations amid shared concerns about Iran’s nuclear program.

Secretary of State Blinken renewed President Biden’s offer to re-enter a 2015 Iran nuclear deal. The deal was trashed by former president Donald Trump because he believed Iran was not honouring its commitment to the deal.

The deal was the work of former President Obama which Iran which called for Iran to drastically scaled back their nuclear activity. In return for scaling back their nuclear ambitions, the US would offer sanctions relief.

In a joint statement at a Washington DC news conference, Anthony Blinken said “We are united in the proposition that Theran cannot be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons. The Biden administration believes that a diplomatic solution. We believe it’s the most effective way to ensure that military force doesn’t need to happen.”

We are prepared to use force

Blinken said Theran has already had almost 10 months since President Biden’s election to demonstrate an honourable commitment.

“With every passing day, and Iran’s refusal to engage in good faith, the runway gets get short,” Secretary of State Blinken said. “We are prepared to use force if Tehran doesn’t change course,” he warned.

Secretary of State Blinken did not elaborate however Israel Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, said without being contradicted: “I think everybody understands Mr. Blinken’s statement, Israel, The Emirates and Tehran know what it is that has been said.”

The Israeli foreign minister earlier said that both he and Blinken were sons of Holocaust survivors. ” We both know when there are moments when nations must use force to protect the world from evil.”

“If a terrorist regime is going to acquire nuclear weapons, we must act swiftly to eliminate this threat. We must make very clear the civilized world won’t allow any state of terror to have nuclear weapons,” Lapid said.

“The state of Israel reserves the right to act at any given moment in any way to protect the world. This is not only our right; it is also our utmost responsibility.”

Iran continues its nuclear program

Iran has denied it is seeking a nuclear weapon, despite enriching uranium, the clerical state argues that it’s religiously forbidden. Our enrichment of uranium is for nuclear energy.

Tehran believes it needs to defend itself from hostile neighbours. From 1980-88 Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein launched a brutal eight-year war against Iran with backing from the West.

Iran has said repeatedly that it is ready to resume nuclear talks “soon” but no date has ever been announced.

Israel has already been engaged in a shadow war with Iran, targeting Iranian military sites in Syria. Isreal has also carried out campaigns inside Iran to stop its nuclear program.

Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu vehemently opposed former President Obama’s 2015 nuclear accord and openly campaigned against his diplomacy.