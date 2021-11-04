Connect with us

News World News

US Pentagon Chief Says Defending Taiwan Up to the President
Advertisement

Crime & Legal News

Women Arrested for Making US$5Million in Counterfeit Banknotes

News News Asia

Flags Raised Over China's Rapid Expansion of its Nuclear Arsenal

News Regional News

12-Year-old Girl Becomes Severely ill after Pfizer Vaccine Shot

News Northern Thailand

Doctor Tells Patient “Come Back When You’re Nearly Dead”

Crime & Legal News Northern Thailand

Man Robs and Torches 7-11 Store Escaping with US$30

News Northern Thailand Tourism

Tourists Bring Life Back to Chiang Mai in Northern Thailand

News News Asia

Australian Girl Missing for Two Weeks Found "Alive and Well"

Crime & Legal News

Former Police Station Chief Charged for Drug Suspect Killing

News Southern Thailand

Police Injured in Roadside Bomb Attack in Southern Thailand

News

US Pentagon Chief Says Defending Taiwan Up to the President

Published

5 hours ago

on

US Pentagon Chief Says Defending Taiwan against China Up to the President

The United States Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen Mark Milley said Wednesday the United States “absolutely” has the ability to defend Taiwan from an attack by China.

He also said he did not expect China would take military action against the island in the next 24 months.

When asked by reporters if the US would defend Taiwan against an attack from China he said “absolutely.”

Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum he said the United States maintains a policy of “strategic ambiguity” over its stance on protecting Taiwan. He also said it would be a Presidential decision on whether to defend Taiwan if China sought to seize control of the autonomous island.

The United States has the military capability to do all kinds of things around the world if required,” he said. “We absolutely have the military capability to defend Taiwan, there is no question about that.

Gen Milley said he did not foresee China making any moves against Taiwan in the near future. He later defined the near future as up to 24 months.

Gen Milley also said that China is rapidly building its military and nuclear capabilities.

He added that the United States believes the differences between China and Taiwan should be resolved peacefully. Saying it should be based on the will of the people on both sides.

“Everyone is interested in a peaceful outcome,” Gen Milley said.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Facebook

Interesting For You

Find Your Dream Home

property chiangrai

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com
Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

I've disable Adblock How to disable AdBlocker?