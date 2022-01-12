United States Records 1.35 Million Omicron Cases in One Day

The United States reported 1.35 million new cases of Omicron infections on Monday, the highest daily total in any country across the globe.



Within two weeks, the average number of newly acquired Omicron infections each day has tripled since the beginning of January.

New Omicron cases reached an all-time high on the same day the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized tore through an all-time high and had doubled in three weeks, according to Reuters.

In January of last year, 132,051 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, overtaking the record of 136,604 in January of this year.

Although the Omicron variant is less severe, health officials have warned that the sheer number of infections could overwhelm hospital systems, some of which have already suspended elective procedures as they struggle to cope with the increasing number of patients and staff shortages.

A surge in cases has disrupted schools, which are struggling to fill staff, teacher, and bus driver positions.

The city of Chicago canceled classes for a fourth day due to an impasse between teachers and the district regarding how to deal with an increase in infections.

New York City has suspended service on three subway lines due to a large number of sick workers. Businesses have also delayed plans for workers to return to work.

There are about 1,700 deaths per day on average, up from about 1,400 in recent days but still within levels seen earlier this winter.

Pfizer Inc.’s CEO said on Monday that a redesigned COVID-19 vaccine that targets the Omicron variant is likely needed, adding that the vaccine could be available by March.

In the United States, more than 95% of cases are due to the new variant, according to the CDC. Currently, less than 5% of cases are caused by Delta, the previous leading mutation. Omicron’s spike protein has mutations that make it immune to antibodies generated by vaccinations and/or previous infections.

A booster shot for teens ages 12-15 was approved by the Food and Drug Administration on Monday.

Source: Reuters