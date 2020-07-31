Ukrainian Falls to his Death from Abandoned Hotel in Southern Thailand

Police in Southern Thailand have reported that a 36-year-old Ukrainian fell to his death from the rooftop of an empty hotel in Surat Thani on Thursday morning. The man’s body was found lying face up on the ground in front of abandoned Southern Star Hotel. The hotel has been shuttered and deserted for the past 10 years.

Southern Thailand Police said the man’s death-fall was reported about 7.30am.

The dead man was wearing a dark green T-shirt, long trousers and black socks. According to the Bangkok Post, his name was withheld pending notification of relatives.

Pol Col Sirichai Suksart, chief of Muang police station, said a red backpack containing clothes and other personal effects, two beer bottles, a white jacket, a motorcycle ignition key. Police also found a key to a room at the Thai Rungruang Hotel in Surat Hani on the roof deck of the 17-storey building.

Ukrainian man walked to this deserted hotel

The man checked in at Thai Rungruang Hotel in Surat Thani on the night of July 27 with a Thai woman. They had travelled from Chumphon province. A motorcycle with a Prachuap Khiri Khan license plate was parked in front of the hotel.

On July 29, the man notified hotel staff he would continue his stay at the hotel alone.

“An initial examination of the body and the scene of the incident shows no traces of a struggle.

“Police investigators believe the Ukrainian man walked to this deserted hotel from the hotel where he stayed. He went up to the rooftop and drank beer before he fell,” Pol Col Sirichai said.

Investigators would look into the circumstances around his death and check his entry details with immigration.

“The body will be sent to Surat Thani Hospital for postmortem examination to find out the exact cause of the death. Above all to find our whether it was a suicide or murder,’’ he said.

Ukrainian woman found dead in Koh Samui in Surat Thani

Meanwhile, Police are still investigating the death of a Ukrainian woman found dead in Koh Samui in Surat Thani, Province. Police are using leads information gather from CCTV camera footage. Footage showed information about the Ukranian woman shortly before her death on the Island of Koh Samui. Police investigators also said the footage shows her on the same day she was reported missing.

Olha Frolova, 32, was found dead in a case police suspected foul play was involved.

Koh Samui police said also that the route Olha took was “traceable” to the spot her body was found. However they were still unsure how she got there since the rural area has few CCTV cameras, Khaosod reports.

Olha’s body was recovered Sunday by a local mushroom picker, two weeks after her husband reported her missing.

The CCTV camera footage, recorded 1:08pm on May 25, showed Olha walking along a sparsely-populated rural road in Maret subdistrict in Koh Samui. Police said she had just returned her rental bike before setting out on foot.

In the footage, she was wearing the same clothes that were found on her body.

Kumrop Dechratwichai, director of Koh Samui Hospital, said that Olha’s body was currently undergoing a detailed autopsy at the Police Hospital in Bangkok. The results of her autopsy will take about two weeks.

Koh Samui Police said on Monday they suspected Olha was murdered, since there were apparent attempts to conceal her body. They are also treating her death as a possible homicide case. no suspects have been named.