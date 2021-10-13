Two Injured after Apartment Buildings Collapse in Central Thailand

Two demolition workers have been injured after twin apartment buildings that they were demolishing collapsed in Nonthaburi, Thailand on Tuesday afternoon.

Police and rescue workers were called to the scene in Nonthaburi city at approximately 2:30 pm. The twin apartment for rent buildings being demolished consisted of an eight-storey building and a six-storey apartment building with a swimming pool on a five-rai district lot.

They the two apartments for rent buildings had served mainly foreign tenants which were later abandoned. The demolition company, Interyota Ltd was contracted to demolish the entire site from Sept 15 to Dec 30.

Police from Provincial Police Region 1, said the demolition work had reached the building’s foundation and collapsed when workers and six excavators were on site.

Two demolition workers were injured, one of them was trapped in his excavator when it was hit by a huge concrete beam. Rescue workers managed to remove him from the debris at approximately 5:30 pm.

Police and city engineers were investigating the cause of the collapse. City inspectors were checking the company permits for the dismantling work and will study its demolition plan.

Source: Bangkok Post