Two Dead Within a Week of Receiving Sinopharm Vaccine

A 53-year-old man has died after receiving a second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine from China, Thai health authorities said on Friday.

Mr. Somchai Pramuansab was found dead inside a house in central Thailand’s Pathum Thani at approximately 8 pm, according to police reports.

A police spokesperson said a doctor at the scene found blood running from his nose and mouth. His body had no physical injuries and his property was intact. Police said there was no sign of foul play.

The dead man’s 70-year-old uncle told police that his nephew was in good health except for high blood pressure.

Mr. Somchai received his second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine on Tuesday and later complained about pain in his leg, heart palpitations and fatigue, his uncle said.

Mr. Somchai’s body has been sent to Thammasat University Hospital in Pathum Thani for a postmortem examination. His family will receive 400,000 baht in compensation if it’s determined he died from complications related to the Sinopharm vaccine

The government of Thailand pays compensation in cases where a person experiences severe adverse reactions, becomes severely and permanently disabled or dies within three weeks from any government-sponsored Covid vaccination.

Student dies after Sinopharm vaccine jab

This week, a 20-year-old student died, 10 days after receiving his first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine from China. He died of heart failure at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital in Muang district on Thursday morning.

His family will be paid initial compensation of 400,000 baht.

Nakhon Ratchasima provincial health chief Dr. Narinrat Pichayakamin said a vaccine-like Sinopharm’s could normally cause fever; aches and fatigue; but the deceased had developed severe diarrhea and went into shock.

The student’s uncle said that three days after getting the Sinopharm vaccine shot his nephew developed diarrhea, vomited and began shivering.

About 2 am on Thursday the young student went into shock and became comatose. He was sent to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital, where he died that morning.

Under the government of Thailand’s no-fault program, any illness requiring continuous treatment is compensated to a maximum of 100,000 baht. While the maximum compensation for a partial disability following a Covid vaccination is 240,000 baht. In the case of death or severe permanent disability compensation is up to 400,000 baht

In the past six months, Thailand’s National Health Security Office has approved 293 million baht in compensation to 3,972 people, of whom 47 have been left permanently disabled from vaccinations.