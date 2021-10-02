Two Arrested for Making Bombs that Injured Police Officer

Two young men have been arrested in central Thailand on charges of making bombs and hurling them at riot police in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district. Policeman Cpl Thanawut Jirakhachaen was seriously injured at the Sept 11th, Anti-government protest rally.

Bangkok’s Metropolitan Police officers led by Thailand’s national police chief made the arrests in central Thailand’s Nonthaburi province. They raided a home in a housing estate early on Friday morning.

Arrested were Mr. Phaithoon Singjarn and Mr. Suksan Kaewyot, aged 19 and 20. both young men were detained after police uncovered homemade ping-pong bombs, pipe bombs and bomb-making materials.

The two men admitted to making the bombs for use at the Bangkok Din Daeng rally.

Thailand’s top cop chief Suwat Jangyodsuk said pipe and ping-pong bombs were thrown at riot police during an anti-government protest in Bangkok on Sept 11, 2021.

Pol Gen Suwat told the press briefing that the two young men purchased the bomb-making materials online. They also distributed pipe and ping-pong bombs to anti-government demonstrators.

According to Thai media, the two men worked as delivery drivers for a convenience store.

The National Police Chief said officers were following the money trail and investigating whether there were any strings pullers behind the two suspects. He also advised parents to be careful that their children weren’t radicalized over the anti-government protests. Saying if any students or youth committed offences they would face harsh legal action

Source: Bangkok Post

