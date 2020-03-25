Foreign Travellers to Thailand Being Denied Entry and Deported

Thai Authorities have blocked nearlyt 100 travellers from entering Thailand for not having the correct documents to meet immigration measures to combat Covid-19. Of the 100 travellers 73 of them are being deported to their original departure country.

They were among 4,533 passengers, both Thais and foreigners who entered Thailand on Sunday via Suvarnabhumi International Airport; Don Mueang International Airport; Phuket International Airport and Chiang Mai International Airport, according to Dr. Kajornsak Kaewcharat from the health department.

Apart from those deported, six more are in the process of leaving the country. Meanwhile the remaining 15 have been detained, he said.

No health certificate or travel insurance “No Entry”

To enter Thailand all travellers — both Thais and foreigners, need to show health certificates and related travel insurance coverage or documents. Above all to guarantee their whereabouts to ensure they are “fit-to-fly”, Dr Kajornsak told the Bangkok Post.

Foreigners must show travel insurance and medical certificates stating they have tested negative for Covid-19. Thais must have received approval from doctors to be healthy to travel. The documents must be issued within 72 hours before flights depart.

Other documents include certification from Thai embassies (for Thai nationals) and details of where they will stay under the 14-day self-isolation requirement upon their return to Thailand.

The Thai government has also agreed with the health department to be more selective regarding all arrivals. Above all in efforts to stem Covid-19 transmission.

All border checkpoints have also been temporarily closed. However some were briefly reopened to allow throngs of migrant workers to return to their countries.

The Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT), which oversees six international airports, is also adopting “social distancing.”

AoT on Tuesday rearranged seats to ensure each traveller is kept between one and two meters apart from one another at; Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket, Chiang Rai and Hat Yai International airports.

