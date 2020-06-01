Traditional Thai Foot Massage Shops Allowed to Reopen in Thailand

People who enjoy a little pampering welcomed the reopening of traditional Thai foot massage facilitates throughout Thailand on Monday. The reopening comes as covid-19 restrictions further eased and new case numbers remained low. Shopping malls also stayed open later and fitness clubs, spas, traditional massage centres and cinemas.

Thailand has so far recorded 3,082 confirmed cases and 57 deaths. Furthermore no local transmissions have been reported in the past seven days. All the cases in recent weeks were among Thais returning from abroad, now in quarantine.

Traditional Thai foot massage masseuses wearing plastic face shields and masks rubbed the toes of contented customers. Relaxing in reclining chairs with large spaces in between. Plastic floor mattresses were disinfected regularly, ready for the next customer.

“I’ve been waiting to get a traditional Thai foot massage for a long time said Nattida Kittipongpattana. She drove one hour to get her feet massaged. Suratsawadee Pokapanich a Thai foot massage, masseuse said all measures were being taken to keep clients healthy. “We avoid any massage that gets close to the neck and facial area,” she added.

Movie Theaters to Reopen in Thailand “But No Popcorn”

Major Cineplex move theaters also reopened with strict social distancing rules and limits of 200 people in each theater. Furthermore with empty seats on either side of each customer and an empty row in front.

Staff with gloves and face shields performed temperature checks on everyone entering the theater. After each screening, staff in full-body protective suits sprayed disinfectant along each row of seats.

Narute Jiensnong, chief marketing officer Major Cineplex, said social distancing requirements meant VIP treatment for customers. Customers in movie theaters must refrain from eating popcorn or drinking because saliva droplets can spread. So sadly no popcorn or drinks while enjoying your long awaited movie experience.

These measures will make people confident to come back to cinemas and we also have partitions to make it more exclusive,” he said.

He also said the company had cleaned and sanitized all corners of its theaters daily. Their air-conditioning and ventilation systems have been activated twice a day to reduce moisture and prevent fungi and a musty smell.