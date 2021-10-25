Connect with us

News Regional News

Toyota Driver Killed After Crashing into Rear of Freight Truck
Advertisement

News Northern Thailand

Three People Killed, 2 Injured in Tragic Road Accident

Crime & Legal News Southern Thailand

American Arrested in Southern Thailand for Bank Fraud

Chiang Rai News Crime & Legal News

Police Take Down Drug Operation in Chiang Rai Province

News Regional News

Thailand Tops the World in Motorcycle Accident Deaths

Crime & Legal News

Police Seize 70 Million Baht in Assets from Money Launderer

News Southern Thailand

Former Monk Disgraced Monk Returns to Southern Thailand

News

Thailand Opens Travellers from 45 Countries Without Quarantine

Covid-19 Health News

26-Year-old Woman Dies after Receiving Her First Vaccine Shot

Entertainment News

Netflix Faces Cancel Culture Over Dave Chappelle’s Comedy

News

Toyota Driver Killed After Crashing into Rear of Freight Truck

Published

28 seconds ago

on

Toyota Driver Killed After Crashing into Rear of Freight Truck

The driver of a Toyota Vios has been killed after he rammed into the rear of a freight truck parked on a roadside in central Thailand on Saturday night.

Samut Prakan police said the accident occurred at about 9:30 pm on King Kaew Road in tambon Bang Phli Yai.

When police and rescue arrived at the accident scene they found the front section of a Toyota Vios stuck underneath the rear of the freight truck. The deceased driver was trapped inside. Rescuers used the jaws of life to break open the car to remove the driver, who was already dead. Police identified him as Mr. Opas Penthale.

The freight truck driver told police that while on the way back from Rayong he parked his truck on the side of the road and went off to buy food. Shortly afterwards, he heard a loud noise of the car hitting the rear of his truck.

He said called the police immediately.

A witness who was driving in a car behind the Toyota Vios told the police that the driver was travelling running fast in the left lane and rammed into the rear of the parked truck. He said the driver of the Toyota tried to swerve and miss the truck, but he was too slow.

Police said they were screening footage from CCTV cameras in the area to establish the cause of the accident.

Related News:

Elderly Woman Killed After Toyota Truck Crashes into Her Home

Three People Killed, 2 Injured in Tragic Road Accident

Toyota Pickup Plunges Six Floors into Hospital Passageway

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com

Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

Disable Ad Block

How to disable AdBlocker? Already Have Account? Login