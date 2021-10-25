Toyota Driver Killed After Crashing into Rear of Freight Truck

The driver of a Toyota Vios has been killed after he rammed into the rear of a freight truck parked on a roadside in central Thailand on Saturday night.

Samut Prakan police said the accident occurred at about 9:30 pm on King Kaew Road in tambon Bang Phli Yai.

When police and rescue arrived at the accident scene they found the front section of a Toyota Vios stuck underneath the rear of the freight truck. The deceased driver was trapped inside. Rescuers used the jaws of life to break open the car to remove the driver, who was already dead. Police identified him as Mr. Opas Penthale.

The freight truck driver told police that while on the way back from Rayong he parked his truck on the side of the road and went off to buy food. Shortly afterwards, he heard a loud noise of the car hitting the rear of his truck.

He said called the police immediately.

A witness who was driving in a car behind the Toyota Vios told the police that the driver was travelling running fast in the left lane and rammed into the rear of the parked truck. He said the driver of the Toyota tried to swerve and miss the truck, but he was too slow.

Police said they were screening footage from CCTV cameras in the area to establish the cause of the accident.

