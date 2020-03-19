Tourism Minister to Seek Reprieve for Tourists Overstaying Visas

The Thai Tourism Ministry has said it will seek a reprieve for some 500,000 tourists who might end up overstaying their visas. Tourists who’s countries have started sealing their borders to deal with Covid-19.

“Most of the remaining tourists are long-stay elderly travellers who spend their winters here. They came to Thailand before the virus hit their hometowns and decided not to return home. They fear not receiving sufficient healthcare [upon returning home during such dire circumstances],” said Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

Most European countries have been closing their borders this week. Also flights have been cancelled, making it impossible for tourists to fly back home, he said.

Mr Phiphat told the Bangkok Post that he is going to discuss the matter with the Interior Ministry and Immigration Bureau. Above all as this problem comes under their jurisdiction.

Thai Visa Overstayers shouldn’t be blacklisted

He plans to seek a temporary reprieve for these tourists as well as visa extensions for those whose countries have been affected. He will also ask the authorities to not have overstayers blacklisted and put onto a visa bulletin.

By law, tourists from most countries can get a tourist visa for 30 days and are fined 500 baht for every day they overstay. Serious offenders can face deportation or be blacklisted, which bans them from re-entering.

Mr Phiphat said the request is for humanitarian purposes. Adding that long-stay guests can also help keep local businesses running during this tough time. However, he admitted this is a “delicate” issue and could lead to future concerns about national security.

As for whether Thailand will impose strict measures to stop foreigners from entering the country, Mr Phiphat said Thailand will not shut borders.

“But we will intensify screening along the borders and boost medical checkups for tourists from neighbouring countries,” he said. “Thailand has a good reputation for its healthcare and hospitality services. Which also gives foreigners more confidence. However, since Thais are worried about the outbreak, we have to carefully screen each incoming guest.”

Apart from border checkpoints and airports, the 4th Army Region is also strictly guarding natural borders.