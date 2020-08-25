Connect with us

News Tourism

Thailand's Prisons Being Developed into Tourist Attractions
Advertisement

World News

National Guard Called in After Wisconsin Police Shoot Black Man

Thailand Politics

Anti-Government Protester Arrested at Rayong for Sedition

News Thailand Politics

Royal Thai Navy Defends its Purchase of Submarines Made in China

News Tourism

Thailand Tops the List of the World’s Safest Place During COVID-19

Health Regional News

Five New COVID-19 Cases in Quarantine Reported in Thailand

News World News

Missiles Hit 25 Seconds Apart in Downed Ukraine Passenger Plan

News News Asia

China Continues its Bullying of Philippines with South China Sea Patrols

News Thailand Politics

Vote to Purchase More Submarines from China Sparks Public Outcry

News World News

Nazi Holocaust Deniers Deface World War II Memorial in France

News

Thailand’s Prisons Being Developed into Tourist Attractions

Published

3 mins ago

on

Thailand, Prisons, Tourist attractions, Inmates

Thailand’s Justice Minister reports the Corrections Department is working on plans to turn 72 prisons across the country into tourist attractions. The tourist attractions could also include events such as cooking contests. Also shops where visitors could buy items crafted by inmates.

The justice minister said the plan was already being implemented at five prisons, which are pilot projects. He named only four of them to the Bangkok Post; Trat, Rayong, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Ratchasima prisons

The work is also expected to be expanded to 67 other prisons. In total, 72 prisons, or 50% of the 143 prisons throughout the country, would have tourist attractions.

Mr Somsak admitted it was not possible for all prisons to be included in the plan. There were limitations.

Thailand tourism promotion

If some prisons become popular, the Justice Ministry may in future also work with the Tourism and Sport Ministry. Saying they can use them for Thailand tourism promotion.

The justice minister also said various activities have already been tested, such as “chefs behind bars.” Above all to promote occupations in various fields and prepare inmates for return to a normal life.  Even more to change the image of prisons from being a twilight world to a world of opportunities.

Mr Somsak said the Corrections Department was ready in terms of personnel and locations to implement the policy. Many prisons were already sited on existing tour routes, the minister pointed out.

With Thailand’s prisons being developed as tourist stops, inmates would be able to make use of their abilities and skills. Even more they could earn an income, he added.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement Enter ad code here

Interesting for You



Doi Chaang Coffee

Advertisement Enter ad code here

Volunteering at Soi Dog