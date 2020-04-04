Thailand’s Prime Minister May Extend Hour of Covid-19 Curfew

The Covid-19 coronavirus curfew, which started on Friday night, is likely to be extended and to longer hours throughout Thailand. Even if it succeeds in stopping gatherings and lowering the coronavirus transmission rate.

The curfew period may increase to 8, 10, 12 or even more hours,” Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said. The deputy PM speaking to the Bangkok Post clarify doubts over the night-time curfew. The nigh-time curfew was imposed to halt the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is also still “concerned” by the current transmission rate of Covid-19 coronavirus in Thailand. Consequently 100-plus new infections have been reported each day; Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said.

Defence Forces chief Pornpipat Benyasri, who heads up security for the CCSA, yesterday issued an announcement prohibiting any gatherings or activities that increase the risk of spreading the Covid-19 coronavirus. Even more those who take advantage of people during this world crisis.

Harsh Punishment for Covid-19 Curfew breakers

Violators of the Covid-19 curfew are subject to two-year imprisonment and/or a maximum fine of Bt40,000

Asked why the government does not order people to stay at home in the evening, Mr Wissanu said “that may happen soon.” Even more after they become more familiar with the curfew.

He did not elaborate when the new times could be applied. Mr Wissanu also said authorities will base their decision on daily situational assessments.

The period will be extended if too many people defy the curfew order. The curfew order is aimed at stopping people from gathering at night and halting the rapid spread of the virus, he said.

The deputy prime minister warned those who violate the current 10pm to 4am curfew will face “very severe” punishments. Under Section 18 of the emergency decree announced last week to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Mr Wissanu did say the curfew excludes some people who need to travel at nighttime, including; medical personnel, patients; and those working for transport; or delivery services.

Covid-19 Checkpoints Nationwide

They must show documents at checkpoints, which range from national identity cards to certificates endorsing their need to work at odd hours.

“Media crews are strictly not allowed to work during the curfew,” Mr Wissanu said, adding if they want to report on the atmosphere, they would need to seek prior permission.

People doing some jobs like fishing and rubber tapping are also required to get permission from authorities, including police officers and village heads.

Mr Wissanu said expanding the curfew would suit the reality of coronavirus itself.

“The virus never takes a break. It spreads for 24 hours,” Mr Wissanu said, while adding that shutting down Bangkok during the day is currently not feasible.

He said many will not welcome the order until they “realize” its necessity and become “more responsible” for the nation.

Share this: Tweet



