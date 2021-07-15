Thailand’s Prime Minister Flip-Flops on Mixed Vaccine Strategy

Thailand’s Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha changed his stance on the mixing of Covvd-19 Vaccines Sinovac and AstraZeneca as the second dose. On Wednesday Gen Prayut told the Public Health department to kick off its mix-and-match vaccine strategy to combat the fast-spreading Delta variant, despite WHO concerns.

Gen Prayut also ordered the collection of data related to the jabs, especially in relation to the elderly and people with chronic conditions. “The government will look for the best way to tackle the spread of the Delta variant and will also boost public awareness,” a Government spokesperson said.

He added that Gen Prayut had never sought to suspend the mix-and-match vaccine strategy giving people who received the first dose of China’s Sinovac vaccine a second dose with AstraZeneca.

“The prime minister has asked all parties to listen to the National Communicable Disease Committee’s comments on the new strategy,” the spokesperson added.

WHO warns against mixing vaccines

At his weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Gen Prayut had instructed the Public Health Ministry to review its mix-and-match vaccine strategy in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s recent statement.

WHO’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan had called this mixing of vaccines a “dangerous trend“.

“We are in a bit of a data-free, evidence-free zone as far as mix-and-match is concerned,” she said.

Meanwhile, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul pointed out that the National Communicable Disease Committee, which approved the mix-and-match, comprised doctors from both the public and private sectors.

Some ministers also said the government should take responsibility if people die from this mix-and-match strategy.

Source: The Nation, CTN News