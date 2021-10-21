Thailand’s Postal Service Test New Delivery Drones

Thailand’s Postal Service has tested delivery drones with a plan to start delivering medicines to patients in difficult-to-reach locations by regular postal carriers.

The postal delivery service tested delivery drones at Sing Buri Technical College on Wednesday. The postal service flew a fleet of delivery drones with medicine parcels to a destination located about 500 metres away.

Sing Buri Technical College was selected for the test location because it’s in a province that is regularly affected by floods that inhibit traditional postal delivery services.

Thailand’s Postal Service President Dhanant Subhadrabandhu said medicines would be the first parcels delivered by delivery drone. Patients living in remote areas will be the first delivery clients when the new service is launched.

The start date for the unmanned drone service has not been set as security issues need to be addressed.

Mr. Dhanant told a press briefing that the new postal drone fleet is part of Thailand Post’s commitment to bring in new technology to improve its service.

Thailand Post has been selected by more than 400 hospitals to deliver much-needed medicines to patients stuck at home because of transportation and pandemic issues.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said that the delivery drones would give people better access to health services. Especially those in remote areas of the country.

