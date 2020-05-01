Thailand’s New Schools Term to Open in July with Classes Online

As Thailand’s new school term is scheduled to begin on 1st July many schools have moved their classes online due to Covid-19. Teachers will use remote learning technology to enable undisputed education in all subjects.

At Prachawit School, School Director Pimporn Theppinta said his school has prepared teachers in all subjects. Above all to implement both online and offline teaching tools to hold classes online.

Teachers will record their lecture, and upload the video recording onto a virtual drive. Students can watch the video, as well as join an online conference on Zoom. Also having direct contact between the teacher and other students via Facebook and Line.

The school has also adopted Google Classroom as another platform for students. They can upload their completed assignments in Google Classroom.

Mrs Pimporn said all high school students are ready for classes online. While 90 percent of students in kindergarten and primary school are ready.

Classes online for all students and teachers

The school will assisting the 10 percent who are not prepared for online classes. They’re asking parents to be confident in the system it has developed. It will allow students to learn and develop their skills as effectively as regular classes. The school will also arrange tutoring programs for students once the situation returns to normal.

Mr Wichai Sangsri, the Director of Ubon Ratchathani Primary Education Service Area Office 2 has held a meeting with related agencies to prepare online and remote classroom services.

The office also plans to allow kindergarten, primary, and junior high school students to learn through the Distance Learning Television (DLTV) platform. High school students will be studying content delivered by the Office of the Basic Education Commission.

These remote classes will be trialed from 17th May to 30th June, ahead of the the 2020 academic year. Which due to Covid-19 has now been pushed back to 1st July.

The first semester of classes online will take place from 1st July to 30th November 2020. The second semester will run from 1st December 2020 to 30th April 2021. There will also be no school break in-between.