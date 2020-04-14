Thailand’s Health Officials Reported 34 New Coronavirus Cases

Thailand’s health officials have reported 34 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, for a total of 2,613 cases. There was one additional death, taking the nation’s toll to 41.

This compares with 54 new cases on Thursday, 50 on Friday, 45 on Saturday, 33 on Sunday and 28 on Monday.

The number of confirmed new cases was higher than the 28 recorded on Monday, and the uptick comes after six straight days of declines since the 111 recorded on April 8. The peak number of confirmed cases so far was the 188 recorded on March 22.

Because a relatively small number of people have been tested, however, it is impossible to say how far and how fast the virus is spreading. Furthermore its essential to maintain frequent hand washing — for 20 seconds each time — as well as strict social distancing.

Meanwhile, 177 more people have fully recovered and returned home.

A 52-year-old female bus driver, who drank with her friends and later founded that her 10 friends had also got infected, became the country’s 41st fatality.

As of April 14, the total number of confirmed cases in the country stood at 2,613 — 1,167 are under treatment, 1405 have recovered and been discharged, and there have been 41 deaths.

Out of 34 new patients, eight were in Bangkok, six in Yala, five each in Pattani and Phuket, four in Nakhon Si Thammarat, two in Samut Prakan, one each in Loei, Phangnga, and Satun, and one under investigation.

Globally, there are more than 1.92 million confirmed cases and around 120,000 death