Thailand’s Health Department Records Only 3 New Covid-19 Cases

Thailand’s health department reported three new Covid-19 Coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Sunday May 3, 2020. The country has also started lifting restrictions on some businesses and aspects of life.

The new infections marked the lowest number since early March, 2020. Just before the Kingdom started reporting clusters and tolls started rising.

Thailand has seen a total of 2,969 coronavirus cases and 54 deaths since the outbreak began in January.

New daily infections have stayed in the single digits for a week. The government has allowed some businesses and public parks to reopen on Sunday, as well as resumed alcohol sales.

No new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Phuket on Sunday. Leaving the Island’s tally at 220 covid-19 cases.

Of the 220 confirmed infections, 178 have recovered and were discharged. Two died and 39 are still under treatment with one in a serious condition. One died earlier from a motorcycle accident.

A spokesman for the Health Department thanked the public for helping the agency tame the outbreak.

Two of the new cases were in Bangkok, and the third in Narathiwat., The Bangkok Post Reports.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s figures exclude 40 suspected cases detected during the active case-finding operation in Yala.

Health Department Spokesperson Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the results will be verified for accuracy. Second tests will be conducted and the samples will be double-checked in two labs, he said.

Several districts in the southern provinces account for more than 30% of the total number of Covid-19 patients.

Dr Taweesilp said the centre will not conceal information from the public but must confirm figures are accurate before releasing them.

Yala had 126 confirmed cases, 97 of them discharged from hospitals. Two deaths were recorded in the province.