Thailand's FDA Approved Moderna Vaccine Shot for Children
News

Published

30 mins ago

on

Moderna, Thailand's FDA Approved Moderna Vaccine Shot for Children

Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration has given approval for the Moderna vaccine to be administered to school children aged from 12 to 17 years-old.  The Moderna vaccination regimen for the children is the same as that for adults.  Two doses of the vaccine to be administered 28 days apart.

The approval of use of the Moderna vaccine for children in Thailand has been ordered to combat the delta variant pandemic. The FDA has authorised the use of the Moderna vaccine for Children so that they can be offered protection against covid-19, especially the highly contagious Delta variant.

At least 9 million doses of the vaccine will be imported by two agencies; the Thai Red Cross Society and Chulabhorn Royal Academy. Both are agencies are authorised to import Moderna without having to go through the Thai Governments Pharmaceutical Organization.

Government spokeswoman Traisulee Traisaranakul said told reporters that the government had approved 950 million baht (US$28.6 Million) from the central fund for the Thai Red Cross Society to buy 1 million doses of the Moderna vaccine. The vaccine will be administered to vulnerable groups free of charge. The spokeswoman did not give details on the eligible groups.

Moderna is an alternative vaccine in Thailand, meaning it can be purchased through the private sector. The five vaccines reserved for the government’s free vaccination program are Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Sputnik V.

 

