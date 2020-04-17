Thailand’s Covid-19 Coronavirus Infection Cases Dropping Daily

The Thai health department has reported that the rate of Covid-19 Coronavirus infection cases in Thailand seem to be slowing. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 28 new Covid-19 cases and 1 new death.

Raising Thailand’s total Covid-19 Coronavirus infection cases to 2,700 and increasing the death toll to 47.

There were 30 new cases reported on Thursday and 29 on Wednesday, the Bangkok Post reports.

On April 8, there were 111 new cases. Since then, daily numbers have decreased steadily to 54, 50, 45, 33, 28 (on Monday), 34, 30, 29 and 28 on Friday.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, the health department spokesman, said the new 28 local cases included 16 people in close contact with previous patients. Four who worked in crowded places or close to foreigners. And one visitor to a crowded place. Furthermore the seven other cases were still under investigation.

Nine provinces were still free of coronavirus infection – Ang Thong, Bung Kan, Chai Nat, Kamphaeng Phet, Nan, Phichit, Ranong, Sing Buri and also Trat.

The number of provinces without a new case in the past 14 days also rose by two to 27, Dr Taweesilp said. They were in the upper part of the country. Chiang Rai Province has 9 cases however they have all been released and the province has had no further cases as of Friday April 17, 2020.