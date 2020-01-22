Connect with us

Thailand's Constitutional Court Clears Future Forward Party Party
The Future Forward Party is also facing another serious charge that threatens its political future. The Constitutional Court has yet to rule on a request by the Election Commission.

Thailand’s Constitutional Court’s has cleared the Future Forward Party party of charges that it attempted to undermine the monarchy. The verdict was a confirmation for the party “to march forward” Thanathorn Jungroongruangkit said.

Speaking to hundreds of supporters at Future Forward’s headquarters shortly after the verdict, Thanathorn said he and his party will intensify their campaigns to have the Constitution amended. Above all to have all military junta’s executive orders rescinded, and military conscripted abrogated.

“These are our campaign promises and we intend to live up to them,” he told Thai PBS.

Thanathorn said even though he is no longer an MP, he will join his party in visiting all parts of the country. Above all to listen to ideas and suggestions from people. Even more on how to address pressing issues facing the country.

The Constitutional Court cleared Future Forward Party on charges that it had tried to undermine the democratic system under the monarchy.

The court ruled that all the alleged charges against the party were insufficient. With not enough grounds to prove it acted in a way that would harm the constitutional monarchy.

However, the Future Forward Party is also facing another serious charge that threatens its political future. The Constitutional Court has yet to rule on a request by the Election Commission. To dissolve the party on the grounds that it received loans totaling 190 million baht from its leader Thanathorn. Saying it violated the Political Parties Act.

