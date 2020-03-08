Hit Man on Most Wanted List Found Dead in Southern Thailand

A notorious hit man on Thailand’s ‘most wanted’ list has been found dead in a house in southern Thailand’s Nakhon Si Thammarat province. He died from an unspecified illness at his house in Ron Phibun district

Pol Col Sa-ngob Jansing, chief of Ron Phibun police, led a team of police officers and a doctor from the district hospital to the village on being informed of the death of the wanted criminal, identified as Yuthana Chukaew, 49.

According to the Bangkok Post, Yuthana was known to the public as “Sua Liam Thungpho”.

He was found lying dead on the open platform of a house. He was also wearing a camouflage T-shirt and a piece of loin cloth.

The police learned from villagers that Yuthana came down from a mountainous hideout to stay at his mother’s house several days ago. He lost consciousness and died on Sunday morning. Its was believed he died of heart failure.

Yuthana was wanted under a number of warrants in several murder and drug cases. They took place in Ron Phibun, Sichon and Thung Song districts.

On Sept 14, 2015 he engaged in a gunfight with a police that left a policeman injured. Consequently he was able to break through a police siege and escape.

Yuthana had a younger brother named Thirayuth, 40, who was also wanted on murder and drug charges. Many years ago, while police laid siege to his house, he surrendered for fear of being killed. Later in 2017, he broke out of a prison along with a fellow inmate. On July 19, 2019, he committed a murder in Ron Phibun district, he also still at large.

Nearly 100 Students Suffer Food Poisoning in Southern Thailand

Meanwhile, nearly 100 students from a school in southern Thailand‘s Nakhon Sri Thammarat Province were sent to hospital for food poisoning. Health officials said they all started getting diarrhea one by one.

The students developed food poisoning after they all had boiled eggs made by the school. Some developed symptoms on the same day while some started vomiting and had diarrhea in the morning.

One of the teachers hired a Song-thaew truck to deliver primary students to the Nakhon Sri Thammarat Hospital. As more and more students got sick, some were sent to other hospitals. Almost 100 students were suffering from diarrhea and dehydration.