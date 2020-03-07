100Kg of Crystal Meth Washes Ashore in Southeastern Thailand

Authorities in Southeastern Thailand have seized 100 kilo’s of crystal meth that was found washed ashore on two beaches. In Trat, 19 packs of crystal meth was found on Koh Mak beach and another 81 packs on Koh Kut beach.

Niyom Termsrisuk, secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) said each pack weighed about one kilogram. All of the packs were waterproof, the Bangkok Post report.

The ONCB is now working with narcotics suppression police to find out where the drugs were from. It was suspected that they might have been thrown into the sea by smugglers travelling Thailand’s waters.

Mr Niyom has urged local residents who spot suspicious packages floating ashore to alert local police. He also said cash rewards would be given to those who provided clues.

The Crystal meth discovery capped a busy week for anti-drug enforcement activities. The beach seizure followed the arrest of two major drug suspects and seizure of 5.5 million meth pills in Ayutthaya.

Police arrested a man and a woman at a rented house in Ayutthaya during a drug raid. Inside the house they found 17 sacks containing about 5.5 million meth pills. Pol Lt Gen Chinnaphat Sarasin, chief of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB), told a press briefing on Friday.

The two have been charged with having illicit drugs with intention to sell. Also seized from them were a mobile phone and a car.

The arrests followed an investigation that began when narcotics suppression police caught three drug suspects in Nakhon Pathom and Ayutthaya.

The NSB chief said police would extend the investigation to arrest others suspects. Narcotics police are also look into the money trail of the gang. Pol Lt Gen Chinnaphat added that assets of the drug dealers and drug syndicate would also be seized. Thailand’s Narcotics police have started seizing drug syndicate assets throughout Thailand.