Thailand Tops the List of the World’s Safest Place During COVID-19

Thailand was considered the world’s safest travel destination during the COVID-19 pandemic based on various criteria. Including the 14-day notification rate of new COVID-19 cases; and deaths per the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC); International Health Regulations score, population density of the country; hours of sunshine per day for outdoor activities; and flight connections with Germany.

Thailand has recorded a low number of COVID-19 cases and was scored 85 for International Health Regulations.

These coupled with moderate population density, at 135; and the hours of sunshine per day for outdoor activities; 6.6 hours; plus having the most number of direct flights with Germany have placed Thailand in the top spot. Tourlane’s study was carried out on 26 July, 2020.

As of today, Thailand has reported no new local COVID-19 cases for 86 days. So far, the Kingdom recorded a total of 3,382 COVID-19 cases, with 58 deaths. Tourlane’s rating has added to recent accolades for Thailand during this time of difficulty.

In late July, 2020, Thailand has ranked number one in the world out of 184 countries for its ongoing COVID-19 recovery effort, according to the Global COVID-19 Index (GCI).

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to remind all travellers that Thailand’s international airports and borders remain closed to international tourists for the time being. However, Thailand is ready to welcome back tourists again once the COVID-19 situation has improved.

Thailand to Open its Doors to Foreign Tourists in October

Thailand tourism Ministry has announced foreign tourists will be allowed to visit for longer stays from October, a senior official said. This will be a test run as the government tries to revive the tourism industry. An industry that has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. The test run will be only for Phuket, Thailand.

Tourists will have to stay for at least 30 days, with the first 14 days in quarantine in a limited vicinity of their hotel, before they can visit other areas, Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn told Reuters.

The announcement comes after authorities suspended plans to create ‘travel bubbles’ with partner countries. Because the number of coronavirus cases in Asia rose. “On Oct. 1 we will start in Phuket,” Yuthasak said.

Visitors will have to take two coronavirus tests during quarantine before they are able to travel to the rest of the island, Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, said.

Visitors will have to take an additional test and remain within the province for another week before they can travel to other parts of the country.

Source: TAT