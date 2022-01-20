Connect with us

Thailand to Reinstate Quarantine Fee Test & Go Program
News

Thailand to Reinstate Quarantine Fee Test & Go Program

Published

48 mins ago

on

Thailand to Reinstate Quarantine Fee Test & Go Program

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reports that Thailand’s quarantine-free Test & Go program will be reintroduced soon, and entry rules under the program will be tweaked to allow close monitoring of overseas arrivals’ health.

According to the CCSA, the rules for the reinstatement of Test & Go need to be tightened. It is also exploring ways to monitor the health of overseas arrivals during their first seven days in the country.

Arrivals will be subjected to two RT-PCR tests over their first seven days. The first when they arrive and the second on the fifth or sixth day.

Before the suspension earlier this month arising from the emergence of the Omicron variant, overseas visitors only had to stay one night in a hotel. They could leave their accommodation and enjoy their holidays if the Covid-19 test was negative.

The CCSA assessed the pandemic situation brought on by the Omicron variant on Wednesday. They found that the daily caseload caused by Omicron had stabilized.

Test & Go travellers must have covid-19 insurance

The CCSA is also considering adjusting areas with varying levels of Covid-19 prevalence and easing some restrictions to enable increased mobility of citizens.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha insists that measures should be changed where necessary to boost the economy.

Also on Wednesday, the Public Health Ministry recommended that overseas visitors purchase comprehensive health insurance that covers Covid-19 treatment cases.

The permanent secretary of public health, Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit, said visitors must ensure that they are covered for all Covid-19 treatments.

In the case of partial insurance coverage, the rest of the costs are paid by the government. State funds have already been disbursed in the amount of 100 million baht.

Dr Kiattiphum said: “We will no longer provide subsidies. Visitors must buy covid-19 insurance that covers their medical expenses or purchase additional health insurance when they arrive here.”

These measures will go into effect as soon as Test & Go is reinstated, Dr Kiattiphum said

Source: Bangkok Post, CTN News

