Thailand to May Delay ‘Travel Bubble’ Plans Over New Virus Outbreaks

Thailand’s Government is expects to delay plans for so-called travel bubbles given a resurgence in virus outbreaks in other countries. Virus Outbreaks have happened in countries selected for tourism travel bubbles with Thailand.

Thailand partially lifted a three-month ban on foreign visitors this month. Thailand had been planning to further boost tourism by creating travel bubbles later in the year. Above all with countries like Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong that had managed to contain the virus.

But fresh outbreaks are creating uncertainty, Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said.

“The travel bubble that was going to begin in the fourth quarter could be delayed,” he added. The government had previously said the travel bubble could begin in September.

“We adjusted our forecast for foreign arrivals this year to 8.2 million from 10-12 million,” Yuthasak told Reuters.

Thailand recorded 6.7 million foreign arrivals in the first five months of this year. Thailand is now allowing business travelers and tourists seeking medical treatment to enter the Kingdom.

The government this month will roll out a $722 million domestic tourism stimulus to boost revenue.

Tourism, mainly international visitors, is crucial to Thailand’s economy. A record 39.8 million foreign tourists visited the country last year and spent 1.93 trillion baht, accounting for 11% of its GDP.

On Wednesday marked 45 days without a local transmission in the Kingdom. It has reported total 3,197 virus infections, with Thai nationals returning from overseas accounting for new cases.

Thai Army to secures Borders

The chief of defence forces has ordered borders sealed off over the concern that illegal migrants could bring COVID-19 into Thailand. Migrants infected with Covid-19 have detained recently after trying to cross illegally into Thailand.

A spokesman of the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, said Gen Pornpipat Benyasri ordered borderline forces to stand guard along the border. They are to block migrant workers from entering illegally to combat COVID-19 in Thailand.

The order was laid-out in his meeting with chiefs of the armed forces. He also instructed the armed forces to be ready to help victims of natural disasters throughout the rainy season.

In addition, he urged military personnel to promote national unity. Also to carefully voice opinions especially via social media to prevent negative impacts on security.