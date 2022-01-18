Connect with us

Health News

Thailand to Ease Covid-19 Alert Level as Omicron Infections Ease
Advertisement

Health Trending News

Mental Health - Discover 5 Biggest Myths About Mental Health

Health Trending News

Olive Oil - How Good Olive Oil is for You and its Benefits

Health

Scientists: Exercise Performed At Different Times Of The Day Has Different Effects

Health News

Thailand's Records its Second Omicron Related Death

Covid-19 Health Trending News

Is the New Deltacron Covid Variant Exist? Scientists Explain. Read here

Health Trending News

Dementia: An Early Warning Symptom That Affects Almost Half of Patients

Health

Various Health Insurance in UAE and what it covers

Health Trending News

What Is Stomach Cancer And How It Is Treated?

Health Trending News

Most Common Stomach Cancer Symptoms: When Should You See a Doctor?

Health

Thailand to Ease Covid-19 Alert Level as Omicron Infections Ease

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Omicron, Thailand to Ease Covid-19 Alert Level as Omicron Infections Ease

In response to a lower Omicron infection rate, the health minister said that the government would lower the Covid-19 alert level and consider easing more restrictions to boost the economy.

There is a possibility of establishing more “sandbox” zones for tourists, who can save time on quarantine by staying in designated areas for seven days and undergoing two Covid-19 tests.

Thailand’s Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul told the Bangkok Post that new sandbox areas could include Chiang Mai, Chonburi, Khon Kaen, and Samut Prakan provinces.

Currently, only Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, and Koh Samui are part of the sandbox scheme. The sandbox scheme has been a calibrated move by the government to repair Thailand’s tourism industry.

Furthermore, Mr Anutin said that the ‘Test and Go’ scheme, which allows tourists who pass a Covid test on arrival free movement, might be revived in February.

According to the Health Minister, the Covid-19 alert level will be decreased to 3, from 4, on the government’s five-level system, due to a decline in the number of Coronavirus-related deaths and severe illnesses from the Omicron variant of covid-19.

A proposal to adjust the colour-coded control zones will be made by the Public Health Ministry on Thursday to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will be also responsible for making adjustments in the capital.

However, he said, nightclubs, pubs, and bars will remain closed for the time being due to the highly contagious Omicron variant of Covid-19.

It is estimated that there have been 2.3 million cases of Covid-19 in Thailand and almost 22,000 deaths over 2 years.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 22,941 people die every year in Thailand as a result of traffic accidents, which also accounts for nearly 33% of the country’s deaths.

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

You Should Also Check

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com
Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

I've disable Adblock How to disable AdBlocker?