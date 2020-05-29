Thailand to Allow International Travel and End Lockdown July 1st

Thailand’s government has set July 1st for the lifting of all business lockdowns and the re-opening of international travel. Security officials say all businesses and activities will be allowed to resume fully in July.

The lifting will also include interprovincial and international travel, as well as the end of emergency decree.

NSC secretary-general Gen Somsak Rungsita said the lift of restrictions would be a complete reopening of the country. Officials would next month prepare measures for the reopening.

People’s cooperation is important. This concerns the use of face masks, social distancing, hand wash and limited activities. As long as the disease is spreading worldwide, we will have to fight against it for a while” he said.

The executive decree on public administration in emergency situations will end in June and the ban on international travel would continue until July 1st. The full reopening will come after the third phase of the relaxation to take place in June.

International travel to commence in July

The government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will on Friday finalize details on what businesses could resume and on what conditions under the third phase of relaxation in June.

On Wednesday, his committee on business easing did not reach a conclusion on high-risk activities. Such activities that were suspended and seriously affected Thailand’s economy.

Curfew hours will also be further shortened and more restrictions on inter-provincial travel would be lifted. More activities at malls would resume and athletes’ practicing grounds would reopen.

Operators and customers will still be required to use Thai Chana mobile application. The app is for checking in and out of premises to help prevent covid-19 transmission.

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Tewan Liptapallop said movie theaters would not reopen because operators said there was no new movie during this time. “It is not because we oppose the reopening, but operators say there are no new films to screen at the moment.”

He also said the government was considering financial aid for temples where all activities stopped including donations from the public.

Source: Bangkok Post