Thailand to Adopt Digital Health Pass App for Domestic Flights

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry has signed an agreement with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) and the Airlines Association of Thailand (AAT) over the use of Digital Health Pass app for domestic flights.

The Digital Health Pass will become part of Thailand’s Mor Prom vaccine app that can be used by Thailand’s domestic flight passengers.

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry’s Mor Prom app was first used to make an appointment for people to have a Covid-19 vaccine shot. The app was later modified to include the reporting adverse vaccine reactions.

Now the health departments Mor Prom app will soon include the Digital Health Pass. The digital pass will contain the persons personal vaccination details and Covid status. It will also be used to gain entry to certain places where people have to prove their vaccination status.

Thailand’s deputy public health minister, said his ministry will be responsible for providing information for the app to function. Above all including vaccination details, RT-PCR or ATK results and a record of disease infections.

Mr Sathit said airlines are now ready to follow the governments new measures to help suppress the spread of Covid-19 in Thailand. This is the main reason why his ministry signed the 3 year agreement to use the Digital Health Pass for the airline industry in Thailand.

The health ministry’s partners such as drug stores, hospitals and clinics will also provide information to be used on Mor Prom App so the health department can update the digital health pass app with relevant data.

The Health Pass will be used for domestic flights, and it is expected to be implemented soon he said.

