Thailand Sees Sharp Jump in Covid-19 Coronavirus Cases in Quarantine

Health officials have reported there were 14 new cases of Covid-19 among people placed into state quarantine after returning to Thailand. The biggest increase over a 24-hour period in weeks.

The government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) also reported on Saturday, Thailand has gone 47 days without a domestic Covid-19 case.

The new patients were Thai returnees in designated state quarantines, the CCSA said. One patient had returned from Bahrain, one from the US, and 12 from Sudan.

In Thailand, the total number of cases since the outbreak, as of Saturday, was 3,216. With 58 deaths, 3,088 recoveries, and 70 undergoing treatment in hospitals.

Patients in Bangkok and Nonthaburi province accounted for 1,782 of the total cases nationwide.

Thai’s Urged not to lower guard over Covid-19

The government has also asked people not to lower their guard against the Covid-19 coronavirus disease. Above all after a survey showed they compromised their protection.

Deputy government spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul said the Public Health Ministry found from its survey that people were worried about the possible second spread of COVID-19. However they believed that the government would contain it.

The survey also found that people were less serious about protecting themselves from possible infection.

Although the local COVID-19 situation improved, the pandemic remained critical in many other countries. Unless people seriously protected themselves, the second spread of COVID-19 could happen in the country. Covid-19 could have impacts in many dimensions, Ms Traisulee said.

“The government is thankful for public confidence in its disease control. The government also thanks all parties that have done their best. It also expresses gratitude towards people for their important roles in helping contain Covid-19 in the country.

While the government considerably eases Covid-19 control measures to revitalize the economy, everyone must prioritize self-protection. Even more with new normal lifestyles to be saved from infection,” Ms Traisulee said.

86.3% do not trust Thailand’s political parties

Meanwhile, more than 80% of the respondents to an opinion poll have admitted that they have lost trust in Thailand’s political parties. Because most are full of politicians with vested interests. Furthermore who engage in power struggles and political games.

Dr. Noppadol Kannikar, director of Super Poll, said most respondents have a bad perception of Thai politicians. Above all because of their engagement in dirty political games for their own benefit. Also a lack of regard for the suffering of the people.

If there is a Cabinet reshuffle, he said the changes should target specific groups. Such as the new generation, who want politicians who can deliver hope. Also working people, who want ministers to ensure job security and better livelihoods for the people.