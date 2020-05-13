Thailand Reports “Zero” New Covid-19 Coronavirus Cases

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, from Thai health department has reported zero cases of covid-19 coronavirus nationwide for Thailand. There were no new infections of Covid-19 reported in Thailand on Wednesday he said.

For the first time since theCovid-19 Coronavirus pandemic began to spread this is Thailand’s first day with no new cases or new deaths. Dr Taweesilp also said that the total number of cases remained at 3,017 and the death toll at 56.

“I am happy, along with everyone who has contributed to disease control… We have been doing better since the reopening of business started on May 3,” he said.

Since May 3, the number of new Covid-19 cases reported daily had been in single figures., Except for 18 found among quarantined migrants in Songkhla province on May 4, he said. He also quickly explained the discrepancy.

Zero Covid-19 Coronavirus in Thailand is Official

“Actually May 4 was the first day when Thailand did not have a new case of local infection. Because the 18 cases found on that day came from quarantine facilities. The no-case announcement today makes the zero-case status official,” Dr Taweesilp said.

The doctor also encouraged people to keep taking disease control precautions. Above all hand washing, using face masks, social distancing and cleaning, to maintain the zero-case situation.

“We can relax, but we cannot be reckless… Please keep to the new-normal practices. Finally, we may be among the first countries able to end the hardship brought by this disease,” he said.

Dr Taweesilp said that zero new cases did not come from any leniency in attempts to find infected people. He said that from May 1st health officials had also expanded criteria for Covid-19 testing. To cover those with mild symptoms.

This month 34,444 people had been tested and only 0.18% of them were positive for Covid-19, he said.

Over the previous 24 hours, 46 more patients had been deemed recovered and discharged, raising the total recovery cases to 2,844, while 117 patients remained at hospitals.

The Bangkok Post reports global Covid-19 Coronavirus cases stood at 4.34 million with 292,893 deaths. The United States had the most cases at 1.41 million and the most deaths at 83,425.