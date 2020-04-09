Thailand Reports Only 54 New Cases of Covid-19 Coronavirus Thursday

The health department in Thailand has reported only 54 new Covid-19 Coronavirus cases and sadly 2 more deaths. The 54 new cases brings Thailand’s total Covid-19 Coronavirus cases to 2,423 as of April 9, 2020.

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the health department said the 2 new deaths were; – a Thai man, 82, and a Frenchman, 74 – that increased Thailand’s Covid-19 Coronavirus death toll to 32.

Dr Taweesin said the Frenchman had no chronic disease. He fell sick on March 27 with a fever, cough, exhaustion and also abdominal pain. He was treated at a hospital in Chon Buri province and diagnosed with pneumonia and also Covid-19. On Tuesday he had trouble breathing and needed a ventilator. Sadly he died later the same day.

The second victim a Thai man fell sick on March 25 with a fever of 38.5°C. He was treated at a hospital in Samut Prakan province. On March 30 he put on a ventilator and later became unconscious. He died on Wednesday.

Dr Taweesin also said the 54 new cases included 22 people in close contact with previous patients.

News Covid-19 Coronavirus cases dropping in Thailand

Of the 54 new cases, Bangkok had the most at 21, followed by 11 in Pattani, three each in Chon Buri, Pathum Thani and Phuket, two in Yala, and one each in Chaiyaphum, Chiang Mai, Lampang, Nakhon Sawan, Narathiwat, Nonthaburi, Phatthalung, Phitsanulok, Samut Prakan and Trang. One case was being investigated. There have been no new cases in Chiang Rai Province which has 9 confirmed cases.

Furthermore Thailand has reported the smallest number of new covid-19 coronavirus cases in about three weeks. The health department reports restrictions on daily life is slowly inhibiting the disease.

“It’s clear that government measures have slowed down the spread,” Taweesilp Witsanuyotin, a spokesman for the Health Department, said in a briefing. People are cooperating with state-of-emergency curfew meaning there’s less need for more stringent steps, he added.

Source: Bangkok Post, Covid-19 Coronavirus Center

