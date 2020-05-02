Thailand Records Only Six New Covid-19 Cases, No Deaths

The Health department in Thailand reported only six new coronavirus cases, raising the nationwide total to 2,966, with no new deaths. Thailand’s death toll from the Covid-19 coronavirus remains at only 54.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin of the health department said 3 more patients have recovered and been discharged. Raising the total number of recovered cases to 2,732. A total of 180 patients remained in hospitals, the Bangkok Post reports.

Of the six new covid-19 cases, 3 were reported in Phuket, two women and one man, raising the provincial tally to 220. From Jan 5 to May 1, a total of 220 confirmed cases were reported in the island province.

Of them, two died of the disease, one died of complications involving motorcycle accident injuries and 177 have been discharged.

No Leaving Phuket Without Fit-to-Travel Certificate

Meanwhile, People wishing to leave Phuket must register online by May 8 to obtain fit-to-travel certificates, health authorities said on Saturday.

The announcement followed a chaotic Friday when hundreds of vehicles attempted to leave Phuket. On Friday afternoon, authorities announced that no more people would be allowed to leave until Sunday.

When outbound road travel is allowed to resume. Every person must show a fit-to-travel certificates at Tha Chatchai, where the island links with the mainland.

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana said authorities were trying to help the thousands of people left stranded when the province closed. Banning both entry and exit, to curb the spread of the coronavirus.