Thailand Records 4887 Covid-19 Cases and 32 Deaths in a Single Day

Thailand’s Ministry of Health on Thursday reported 4887 new coronavirus cases attributed to the UK variant of covid-19. According to health officials 2,052 new coronavirus cases in the community and 2,835 among prisoners.

The new cases brings total infections to 93,794, as authorities grapple with a third wave of infections in Thailand.

Thailand’s Covid-19 taskforce also reported 32 new deaths related to the UK variant of covid-19, bringing the total number of fatalities to 518 since the covid pandemic started in China last year.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Corrections Department is ramping up efforts to contain the Covid-19 outbreak at two prisons in Bangkok, where thousands of inmates have tested positive for the virus.

Director-general Ayut Sinthopphan said on Thursday there were 1,039 Covid-19 cases at the Central Women’s Correctional Institution and 1,794 more at Bangkok Remand Prison in Lat Yao sub-district of Chatuchak district.

The outbreak at the women’s prison came from new inmates, but at Bangkok Remand Prison was brought in by staff, he said.

Patients showing symptoms were admitted to the Correctional Hospital and asymptomatic patients were placed in field hospitals set up in the compounds of the prisons.

Dr Weerakit Hanpariphan, deputy director-general, said the department detected thousands of infected inmates in 3-4 days, thanks to the deployment of royally sponsored mobile units for mass Covid-19 testing.

Inmates who tested negative would be observed for 14 days, he said.

Source: Bangkok Post, CTN News

 

