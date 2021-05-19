Thailand’s Ruling Generals Show Little Sign of Helping Myanmar’s People

Myanmar’s military’s brutal shootings continue to worsen as a civilian was shot dead in the Bago Region on Monday. the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said. In its latest report released late Tuesday the group said that at least 805 people have been killed since the military coup took place in February.

The group said the junta regime cut off supply of drinking water in the Mindat Township, Chin State

“It is a clear expression of the hatred the military has for innocent civilians,” it added.

It said the junta has also been destroying state-owned, public, and private properties, both day and night, making civilians live in constant fear for their property and security.

The group criticized the international community, including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and especially Thailand for being extremely slow to respond and take action for Myanmar.

A meeting scheduled on May 18 to draft a resolution on Myanmar at the UN General Assembly has also been postponed, according to the group.

The international community had hoped Thailand would play a key role in resolving the crisis, with a UN special envoy pleading with them to use its influence, but there is little sign, at least publicly, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is actively seeking to do so.

While calls are also mounting among Thais for a more active involvement in resolving the Myanmar crisis, the Gen Prayut appears ready to put its military ties with Myanmar ahead of other priorities.

ASEAN’s toothless five-point consensus

Thailand and Myanmar share a roughly 2,400-kilometre border and closely cooperate in suppressing narcotic trade and over ethnic minorities from Myanmar who are living at Thai refugee camps for decades. About 4 million migrant workers from Myanmar are also said to live in Thailand.

As clashes between Myanmar’s military and armed ethnic minority groups intensified from late March, a large number of villagers have crossed the border into the northwestern part of Thailand. Some activists and journalists have also fled.

In late April, the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, to which both Thailand and Myanmar belong, held a special in-person leaders summit to discuss the Myanmar situation. But Gen Prayut stayed away from the gathering in Indonesia.

After the meeting, which also included Myanmar’s coup leader Gen Min Aung Hlaing, a chairman’s statement that laid out a “five-point consensus” including sending a special Asean envoy to Myanmar to meet with “all parties concerned” was issued.

The consensus also included providing humanitarian assistance.

But while the process of naming special envoys is under way, no significant progress has been made yet on those fronts.