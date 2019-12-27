Thailand’s Prime Minister Troubled Over Fake News in Thailand

Thailand’s Prime Minister has ordered the military to be more proactive in tackling fake news online. Gen Prayut has ordered the Defence Ministry’s directorates and the armed forces to increase monitoring of fake news.

Furthermore to step up its response to the distortion of facts in online media. And above all to prevent misunderstanding or damage to agencies and society in the broader scope.

Gen Prayut also ordered the agencies to clarify fake news so that people do not fall prey to conflict. Defence spokesman Kongcheep Tantravanich said after a meeting between Gen Prayut and the military top brass on Thursday.

Fake News about feminine napkin tax

Meanwhile, we also have take legal action against people who release such information,” he said. Last Tuesday Gen Prayut said he felt “sorry” to learn of fake news that came from a politician. Puea Chat spokeswoman Ketpreeya Kaewsaenmuang — about a feminine napkin tax.

The prime minister is worried that misinformation will cause a negative impact on the public. Especially ones who are not aware of the credibility of stories.

The premier also urged the military top brass to closely observe “situations” which he claimed “are not quite peaceful”. Exchanging New Year wishes with the military top brass.

However, the prime minister admitted he was not happy with many circumstances.

Gen Prayut did not elaborate on what kinds of “situations” he was referring too? However he asked his colleagues to help him to keep a close watch.

This year, violence in the South erupted from time to time, leading to concerns over the role of insurgency. Most noteworthy in a series of bombings in Bangkok and Nonthaburi on Aug 2 of this year.

Concerns over flash mobs

Gen Prayut said he was also frustrated by a “flash mob” organised on Dec 14 at the Pathumwan Skywalk in Bangkok. Future Forward leader Thanathorn incited the gathering after the Election Commission (EC) decided to ask the Constitutional Court to dissolve his party. The dissolution request comes over a controversial 191-million-baht loan to the party.

Gen Prayut also told military officers on Thursday to work with the police and state agencies to ensure better road safety. Especially during the five-day vacation period which will start tomorrow.

While Gen Prayut was giving away travel kits as part of the road safety campaign, he said to a woman whose looked bored, “You are bored with the PM, aren’t you?”

She nodded. “Okay, that’s fine. No matter how bored you are with me, I cannot be bored with you as you are a Thai. Please remember, that’s fine. Thanks for being bored,” he said.

Source: The Bangkok Post