News
Thailand’s Army Chief Says “Fake News” is Thailand’s Biggest Threat
“The army was is now fighting a struggle compared to that against communist insurgents with the challenge now being “Fake News”
BANGKOK – Thailand’s army is fighting a war waged by enemies who are using “Fake News” to turn young Thais against the military and the monarchy.
General Apirat Kongsompong spoke to Reuters a week after a half-dozen small bombs hit Bangkok during a high profile meeting of world powers. The attacks he said were aimed at undermining a new civilian government led by the former junta leader.
Although Thailand officially ended five years of army rule last month, opposition parties say elections were engineered to keep coup leader Gen. Prayuth as prime minister. Thus cementing Thailand’s military’s control of politics.
Gen.Apirat said the army was now fighting a struggle he compared to that against communist insurgents in the 1970s and ‘80s, with the challenge now being Fake News on the internet.
“The threat now is fake news,” he told Reuters in his first sit-down interview since the new government took office in July.
“It’s like cyber warfare. And when it combines with the (bombing) incident that happened last week … it’s like hybrid warfare.
Fake News and Cyber Warfare
“Now it is not just an open enemy like the old time… So we have to reorganize and improve our knowledge, and reorganize our units and many things to maintain the peace and national security,” he said.
Apirat declined to name those he suspected of being behind either the propaganda or the bomb attacks, but referred to unidentified parties.
“Some political parties, just born a couple of years ago… had the platform of their propaganda directed to (people) when they were 16 and 17,” he said. “They try to educate them with fake news.”
A surprise in the March election was the emergence of the new and stridently anti-junta Future Forward party which specifically targeted young voters and is now allied to Pheu Thai, which led the government overthrown in the 2014 coup.
No opposition party has advocated violence against the military or government, but police have said last week’s bombings were suspected to be “linked to political issues.”
The Establishment Versus The Populists
The royalist, pro-military establishment has long been at odds with a populist movement founded by ousted former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and a decade of sometimes violent demonstrations roiled Thailand before the last coup.
The pro-establishment forces accuse populists of seeking to weaken the monarchy, although the opposition parties have long denied any aim of harming an institution revered in traditional culture.
With Prayuth’s new government in place, Apirat vowed that the military would stay out of politics and said there would be no coups under his watch.
“As long as I am in this position I will never let the army cross the line,’ said Apirat, whose father was also an army chief and staged a coup in 1991. “After the election, the army has to step back.”
Regional News
Bangkok Street Dog Faking Leg Injury Goes Viral on Social Media
A motorcyclist stopping to check on the dog after seeing it limping before realizing the pooch was doing perfectly alright.
BANGKOK – A street dog in Bangkok has found an innovative way to goad passers-by into giving him food, and attention. The pooch, nicknamed Gae by locals, fakes an injury by dragging his back left leg along the ground as if it were broken.
But once passers-by are taken in by the ruse, he gets back on all fours.
“This old dog has lived my workplace for a few years. He always does this trick to deceive people,” News 18 quoted resident Thaweeporn Chongplapolkul as saying.
“I feed him rice but he still has this habit. He’s very smart. I think he does it to get people to feed him,” Chongplapolkul said.
Ahahaha, clever dog!
Canny street mutt fakes a broken leg to get attention and food from passers-by in Bangkok pic.twitter.com/4NzMP8hido
— Mad eagle (@notavulture) August 28, 2019
He said he had recently seen a motorcyclist stopping to check on the dog after seeing it limping before realizing the pooch was doing perfectly alright.
“But then he jumps up and walks away. It’s too funny. We call him Gae,” Thaweeporn said.
The dog lover said that she is certain that there was nothing wrong with Gae.
“He’s an old dog and we’ve checked both of his legs. They are both fine,” she said.
‘If Gae had any kind of injury I would take him to the vets immediately,” the pet-owner who rescues street dogs said.
Chiang Rai News
Police Seize 40Kg of Crystal Meth During Roadside Check in Mae Sai
Upon inspection police found the sack to contain packages of green tea, commonly used in smuggling crystal meth.
CHIANG RAI – Police in Mae Sai have arrested a Thai man and woman trying to smuggle 40kg of crystal meth into Thailand. The were arrested after trying to transport the crystal meth through a police check point
Police reported that 24 year-old Chanthakan Salanpan and Mr. Im Harn Kla, 56 were stopped at the end of Pa Mung Rung Charoen Village, in Wiang Phang Kham Sub-district, Mae Sai District.
Mr Im was driving the motorbike and Miss Chanthakan was on the riding on the back. When they arrived at the checkpoint police asked Miss Chanthakan to open her back pack for inspection.
Upon inspection police found the sack to contain packages of green tea, commonly used in smuggling crystal meth. Both suspects were taken to the Mae Sai police station for questioning and further examination of the tea packages.
Upon opening the green tea packages police discovered the contents to be crystal meth.
Miss Chanthakan later confessed that there was another bag of drugs still in the forest. Bringing the total seizure to 40 KG of crystal Meth.
Miss Chanthakan said she was hired by a local man to transport the drugs to an unnamed source in Mae Sai. Police are investigating her story and further arrest are suspected.
Meanwhile, Burmese forces arrested 36 men, 14 Thai and 22 Myanmar people on the Thai-Myanmar border, opposite Mae Ai District. The Thai men are suspected to being responsible for killing a police informant in Mae Chan district of Chiang Rai.
Mr. Suphot was shot dead in front of his home by nine men on motorcycle earlier this month. Police believe he was killed for giving information that lead to the seizure of 7 million meth tablets on July 19th.
Thailand Politics
Thailand’s Ombudsman Rules Thai PM’s Oath Taking Unconstitutional
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha omitted a sentence about upholding the constitution in the oath ceremony on July 16th.
BANGKOK – Thailand’s ombudsman ruled that the Prime Minister’s failure to recite a key sentence in his oath of office was unconstitutional. Refer the matter to the Constitutional Court to decide whether the government was legally installed.
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha omitted a sentence about upholding the constitution in the oath ceremony on July 16th.
There has been much speculation about why Prayuth failed to include the phrase “I will also uphold and comply with the constitution of the kingdom in every aspect.” Whether it was intentional or accidental.
Opposition lawmakers pointed out the omission last month. Prayuth has dismissed the matter saying it wasn’t a problem. Telling the ombudsman’s office he had completed the oath-taking.
He has made similar assertions on previous occasions but never explained how that could be the case.
The ombudsman’s office ruled after three complaints were submitted by members of the public. While it can refer cases to the courts for prosecution. Its rulings by themselves have no power of enforcement.
The parliamentary opposition is seeking to hold a debate on the oath-taking controversy next month. Prayuth said Tuesday he would attend to defend himself rather than assigning a colleague to represent him.
The oath is written into the constitution that was adopted in 2017 when Prayuth headed a military government that took power in a 2014 coup.
Prayuth became Thailand’s Prime Minister again after a general election in March. Many allege the election was rigged in his favor and of his allies.
The Associated Press
