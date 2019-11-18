Connect with us

Thailand Politics

Thailand and China Agree to Enhance Military Cooperation
Advertisement

Thailand Politics

Two Arrested for Slashing, Robbing Elderly German at his Phuket home

Thailand Politics

Thailand Confirms Strategic Partnership with China

Thailand Politics

Thai Political Foes Accuses Army Chief of Meddling

Thailand Politics

Thai Army Chief Attacks Opposition Parties Over Southern Insurgency

Thailand Politics

Recorded Documents Emerges of Thammanat's Jail Sentence in Australia

Thailand Politics

Belgian Journalist Detained, Warned Against Interview With Thai Activist

Thailand Politics

Thai Military Files Sedition Charges Against Opposition Leaders

Thailand Politics

Upcoming By-Elections Could Bring Down Prayut's Government

News Video Thailand Politics

Thai Government Investigates Anti-Prayut Protest in New York

Thailand Politics

Thailand and China Agree to Enhance Military Cooperation

Advertisements

After the meeting Thailand and China signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on defense cooperation.

Published

25 seconds ago

on

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha met with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe here on Sunday, and the two sides agreed to further enhance military cooperation.

Thailand adheres to the one-China policy and is willing to actively participate in the Belt and Road Initiative, Prayut said. Adding Thailand hopes to further strengthen economic and trade cooperation with China. Prayut said he welcomes more Chinese investment in Thailand as the two countries mark 45 years of diplomatic ties.

Thailand’s premier said he hoped the two countries would further strengthen military cooperation in equipment and technology, joint exercises and joint training, as well as multilateral security.

Wei said that under the guidance and encouragement of leaders of the two countries, bilateral relations have maintained good momentum with bountiful fruits yielded in all areas of cooperation. China appreciates Thailand’s firm support on issues concerning China’s core interests.

The Chinese military is willing to implement the consensus of the leaders of the two countries in deepening pragmatic cooperation, strengthening high-level communication and maintaining coordination within multilateral framework to jointly safeguard regional stability.

After the meeting Thailand and China signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on defense cooperation.

Wei arrived in Bangkok Friday on an official goodwill visit to Thailand.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement