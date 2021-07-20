Connect with us

Thailand Politics

Thai Lawmakers Demand Answers Over AstraZeneca Procurement Deal
Advertisement

Thailand Politics

Prayut Government Lambasted for Mismanaging Covid-19 Pandemic

Thailand Politics

Thai Government Faces Huge Backlash Over Bungling Vaccine Rollout

Thailand Politics

Anti-Government Groups Demand Resignation of Prime Minister

Entertainment Thailand Politics

Salma Hayek Back As Red Hot Latina in 'Hired Gunman's Wife's Bodyguard'

News Thailand Politics

Yingluck Shinawatra Exonerated on Malfeasance of Office Charges

News Thailand Politics

Thai Prime Ministers Brother Charged with Concealing Assets

Thailand Politics

Thai Internet Service Providers Ordered to Silence Political Commentators

Thailand Politics

Majority Not Pleased with Prayut Governments Handling of Pandemic

Thailand Politics

Thai Government Accused of Concealing AstraZeneca Vaccine Data

Thailand Politics

Thai Lawmakers Demand Answers Over AstraZeneca Procurement Deal

Published

3 hours ago

on

Malaysia,AstraZeneca, vaccine, covid-19, blood clots

Lawmakers in Thailand are demanding answers over the governments failure to to reveal the contents of the contract for procuring the AstraZeneca vaccine and alleged faults during the management of vaccine allocation.

Thailand’s main opposition Pheu Thai Party on Tuesday demanded the Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul replace the director-general of the Department of Disease Control for his failings to the people of Thailand.

In a meeting of a House sub-committee on vaccine procurement at the parliament building on Tuesday, Yutthapong Charasathien, Pheu Thai MP for Maha Sarakham, insisted the DDC must disclose the government’s vaccine deal with AstraZeneca.

The lawmakers also demanded to know why the department continued to buy vaccines from Sinovac which critics say are less effective than other brands in guarding against the delta variant of the coronavirus.

Mr Yutthapong cited a letter issued by the state loan scrutiny panel at the Office of the National Economics and Social Development Council (ONESDC), which entrusted the DDC to procure vaccines using a loan worth 6.1 billion baht.

He claimed that the letter also acknowledged that the virus has mutated and suggested that vaccines, produced using a different technology than those adopted for manufacturing the vaccine currently being usd as the main vaccine, should be obtained.

“That means no more Sinovac,” he said. “I ask Mr Anutin to change the director-general of the DDC because we cannot tolerate this kind of management and 6.1 billion baht is no small sum.

“Despite the procurement of Sinovac, the department has not gained the public’s trust to provide them with effective protection against Covid-19,” he said.

Meanwhile, DDC director-general Dr Opas Karnkawinpong clarified that the letter from the panel clearly stated the government should procure them from different manufacturers at the same time not just AstraZeneca and Sinovac. He insisted securing vaccines for prompt vaccinations during this month and next month will be vital.

His agency complied by signing a deal to purchase the Pfizer vaccine, he said.

The next step is for the DDC to inform the ONESDC of the purchase contract so the loan could be disbursed. He insisted securing vaccines this month and next month is vital.

Source: Bangkok Post

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Find Your Dream Home

property chiangrai

Interesting for You



Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog