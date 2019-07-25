Prime Minister Prayut Exempt from Submitting Declarations of Assets

BANGKOK – Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has reported that the Prime Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, is not required to submit new declarations of assets to the commission.

According to the NACC Gen. Prayut and several cabinet ministers who worked in the previous government are exempt. Since they were appointed to the new administration within the 30-day time frame.

The NACC Secretary-General, Worawit Sukboon, said Gen. Prayut and the members of the previous cabinet, such as Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan. “Do not” have to submit declarations of assets and liabilities.

“Under the new regulations, the NACC can use their previous submissions as reference.”

However, they can resubmit their declarations to facilitate the commission’s work, if preferred.

The NACC can ask the new lawmakers for additional information if it has questions about their assets and liabilities.

Decorations Due By September

The new and former ministers are required to submit their declarations of assets before September 17.

Senators had 60 days to submit their declarations of assets and liabilities to the NACC and the deadline was Tuesday (July 23).

However, the commission reported that some senators declarations are not complete, but the new regulations allow them to extend the time frame twice, each for 30 days.

The deadline for members of parliament (MPs) was yesterday (July 24). They can ask for a 30-day deadline extension, and the NACC Secretary-General will consider their request.

Source: NNBOT