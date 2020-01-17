Connect with us

Thailand Politics

Politician Proposes Licensed Brothels to Reduce Rape in Thailand
Advertisement

Thailand Politics

Cabinet Asked to Approve Bt3 Billion to Combat Water Shortages

Thailand Politics

Anti and Pro Thai Government Events Scheduled for Same Day

Thailand Politics

Thailand's Justice Minister Calls for Chemical Castration of Rapists

Thailand Politics

Thailand's Prime Minister Troubled Over Fake News in Thailand

Thailand Politics

Future Forward Party Leaders to Be Charged Over Bangkok Rally

Thailand Politics

Thailand's Army Chief Warns Over "Proxy Crisis" in Thailand

Thailand Politics

Woman's Feminine Napkins Become Heated Tax Debate in Thailand

Thailand Politics

Police Chief Summoned Over Protest Ban in Bangkok

News Video Thailand Politics

Thousands Rally Against Possible Dissolution of Future Forward Party

Thailand Politics

Politician Proposes Licensed Brothels to Reduce Rape in Thailand

Advertisements

He claimed that his idea of state-sanctioned brothels and sex shops followed the Swiss model. Adding that it would help reduce rape.

Published

2 hours ago

on

A controversial government law maker has proposed Thailand permit licensed brothels and sex toy shops as a way reduce rape and other sexual violations. Thai Civilized party leader, Mongkolkit Suksintharanont, is a member of a house committee set up to studying ways to reduce rape and sexual violations.

Mongkolkit said on his Facebook Wednesday that he would raise his proposal with committee members at their first meeting. The meeting was scheduled to take place yesterday, Thai PBS reported.

Explaining the logic behind his idea, Mongkolkit said that it must be understood that humans, by nature, are born to reproduce. Any laws and cultural norms about sexual activity came later, making humans different from animals.

He also claimed that most rape cases are perpetrated by men to release their sexual tension. Noting that the offences are committed in families, in work places among colleagues and also in schools among classmates.

Rapes reported to the police are just a fraction of those actually committed, said Mongkolkit.

He claimed that his idea of state-sanctioned brothels and sex shops followed the Swiss model. Adding that it would help reduce rape. And above all reduce corruption among officials for their oversight of the lucrative illegal sex trade.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement