Police Chief Summoned Over Protest Ban in Bangkok

Thailand’s House standing committee has summoned National police chief Chaktip Chaijinda after activists behind a planned anti-government run were allegedly barred from gathering at a Bangkok hotel.

The House committee on law, justice and human rights invited Pol Gen Chakthip, along with other senior police officers associated with the ban. House committee spokesman Rangsiman Rome said they were summoned after they received a complaint from one of the event organizers.

Mr Tanawat, former president of Chulalongkorn University Student Council, came to the House committee to speak about the ban.

“The committee also invited other people; — including representatives from the Foreign Correspondents Club of Thailand — to appear yesterday, but they were busy,” said Mr Rangsiman.

Bangkok Protestor of Wing Lai Lung “Run to Oust the Uncle Tu”

The run, dubbed Wing Lai Lung, or “Run to Oust the Uncle Tu”, is being organised by the Student Union of Thailand. Consequently to drum up public support for the ousting of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The event, which has also been referred to as “Run Against the Dictator”, will be held on Jan 12 in central Bangkok.

Mr Tanawat had previously criticized Thailand’s public gathering law. Saying it is a tool to curb free speech and civil rights. He also said that such a law would be rendered useless if large numbers of people take to the streets.

The head of the House committee, Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, also confirmed that he wouldn’t take part in the event.

The outspoken committee chief said that he did not think the run would trigger mass street protests. Furthermore calling it “only physical exercise” and nothing more.

He said the government should also keep an open mind about resistance movements. First of all to prevent the situation from getting out of hand.

Source: The Bangkok Post