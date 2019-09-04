Missing Chinese Tourist Found Floating off Freedom Beach in Phuket

PHUKET – A Marine Rescue team has recovered the body of a Chinese tourist found floating off Freedom Beach in Phuket. Police spokesman Pol Colonel Krissana Pattanacharoen confirmed on Tuesday.

Chinese National Yin Lei disappeared while swimming in heavy seas Sunday. Resulting in a search mission on Sunday and Monday at Phuket’s freedom beach.

The Chinese tourists body was sent for autopsy following retrieval by Phuket marine rescue workers.

National police chief Pol General Chakthip Chaijinda has expressed his deepest condolences to the Chinese tourist’s family.

The Chinese consulate in Bangkok was informed of the tourist’s death in Phuket, so they could help contact his relatives, The Thaiger reported.

The Division of International Affairs and the Immigration Police Bureau would facilitate further steps, he said.

Safety & Swimming at Phuket’s Top Best Beaches

Phuket has it share of some of the best beaches in Thailand, with millions of tourist each year coming to visit.

For those tourist who visit Phuket and cannot swim that well the local beaches can be a dangerous place.

If you have never been to the beach then a “Red Flags identifies a No Swimming Areas.”

Anyone stupid enough to swim in a Red flagged area not only puts their own lives at risk but also beach Lifeguards and Rescue team.

The majority of fatal accidents at beaches are preventable if people follow simple safety rules, guidelines and local advice.

“Red flags on the beaches warn swimmers not to enter the water but many tourist simply ignore these warnings”