Chinese Diplomat Assures Thailand Covid-19 Virus Under Control

The Chargé d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok, has thanked Thailand for support to China and has assured that the Covid-19 virus in China are under control.

In a meeting with the Thai House Committee on Wednesday, Yang Xin gave confirmation that currently, Chinese authorities can control Covid-19 virus situation. He said China has seen in a continuous drop in new Covid-19 virus patients in the past 7 days.

The novel coronavirus was renamed the Covid-19 virus on Tuesday by the World Health Organization.

Yang also expressed gratitude to Thailand for sending medical supplies and medicines to China. He also said the local government in Wuhan has taken good care of Thai people, who are still there.

Above all he expressed confidence that China would be able to get through the crisis soon. Above all with support from global communities.

Three Thai still in Covid-19 virus epicenter

Meanwhile, Thailand’s foreign Minister has ordered the Thai embassy in Beijing to take good care of three Thai people stranded in Wuhan. Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said the three did not join 138 Thai evacuees who returned to the homeland on Feb 4th.

One of the three is a woman who overstays her visa and has yet to pay her fine. Another is a woman who is recovering from fever. The other one is a man who completely recovered from fever. Chinese official haven’t said where they were infected with the Covid-19 virus.

He said that the embassy was sending moral support to the three people and officials. Furthermore a university was sending food to the women daily, while the man was able to cook in his residence.

“I have ordered the embassy to take care of Thai people in all Chinese cities. No one would be left behind no matter where they are. Everyone will receive care from the Foreign Ministry. The embassy must closely monitor situations so that it can offer assistance when it is needed.” the foreign minister said.

Chinese authorities were aware of the situations of Thai people there and also provided help. Safety would be the most important factor prior to their return to Thailand.