Connect with us

Thailand Politics

Anti-Government Groups Demand Resignation of Prime Minister
Advertisement

Entertainment Thailand Politics

Salma Hayek Back As Red Hot Latina in 'Hired Gunman's Wife's Bodyguard'

News Thailand Politics

Yingluck Shinawatra Exonerated on Malfeasance of Office Charges

News Thailand Politics

Thai Prime Ministers Brother Charged with Concealing Assets

Thailand Politics

Thai Internet Service Providers Ordered to Silence Political Commentators

Thailand Politics

Majority Not Pleased with Prayut Governments Handling of Pandemic

Thailand Politics

Thai Government Accused of Concealing AstraZeneca Vaccine Data

Thailand Politics

Thai Health Officials in Deep South Fear SA Variant of Covid-19

Regional News Thailand Politics

Thai Senators Call on Government to Improve Vaccine Rollout Plan

ASEAN Thailand Politics

Thailand's Ruling Generals Show Little Sign of Helping Myanmar's People

Thailand Politics

Anti-Government Groups Demand Resignation of Prime Minister

Published

46 mins ago

on

House,Three Anti-Government Groups Demand Resignation of Prime Minister

Three anti-government protest groups rallied around Thailand’s Government House on Saturday demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. The  anti-government protest groups accuse Gen. Prayut of gross mismanagement of the country.

The Thai Mai Thon group, led by former red-shirt leader Jatuporn Promphan, gathered at the foot of Pan Fah Bridge at about 4pm for about two hours, before marching along Nakhon Sawan Road and stopping at Chamaimaruchet Bridge, near Government House.

Meanwhile, the Prachachon Khon Thai group, led by Mr. Nititorn Lumlua, first converged at Urupong intersection, also at about 4pm, and then marched toward Chamaimaruchet Bridge.

The third group, led by political activist Sombat Ngarmboon-anong, mostly motorcyclists and motorists, gathered at the Democracy Monument, before moving toward Government House, as they sounded their car horns as a sign of protest against the prime minister.

Police, however, had installed razor-wire barriers, to prevent the three groups from getting too close to Government House, as crowd-control police and two high-powered water cannons were on standby at Chamaimaruchet Bridge.

Pol Maj-Gen Piya Tavichai, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, warned the protesters that they were breaking the conditions of the Emergency Decree and the disease control law, as Bangkok is a COVID-19 maximum controlled and restricted area.

The protesting motorcyclists and motorists were also warned that police could ask a court to impound their vehicles for unnecessarily sounding their horns.

So far, however, the protests have been peaceful.

The Thai Mai Thon, Prachachon Khon Thai and Ratsadon groups had rallied around Government House yesterday, to demand the prime minister’s resignation. The Ratsadon group did not show up  Saturday.

Source: Thai PBS

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Find Your Dream Home

property chiangrai

Interesting for You



Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog