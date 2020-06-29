Thailand Now at Day 35 with Zero Local Covid-19 Coronavirus Cases

Thailand’s health department has reported on Monday that the Kingdom has gone 35 consecutive says without a local Covid-19 Coronavirus case. However health officials have confirmed 7 imported cases with Thai returnees.

The 7 imported covid-19 coronavirus cases brings the total number of infections in Thailand to 3,169 with 58 deaths since January. All the new cases were Thai nationals in quarantine. They recently returning from India and the US to Thailand.

There have been no local transmissions for 35 days Thailand’s health department said Monday.

Meanwhile, the global death toll from the Covid-19 coronavirus has topped 500,000, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed Sunday.

US and Brazil Top World in Covid-19 Death Cases

The United States has had the most deaths with over 125,000, followed by Brazil at more than 57,000. The two countries currently account for about a third of the world’s total cases. Which on Sunday surpassed 10 million globally, according to the university tally.

Britain, Italy, France and Spain came in next, followed by Mexico and India. The latter two nations are still seeing an upward trend in the virus’ spread. They have recorded 26,000 and 16,000 deaths, respectively.

A total of nine countries including Iran have more than 10,000 fatalities. Japan has 972, according to Johns Hopkins University

The worldwide death toll hit 100,000 on April 10. Three months after the first case of Covid-19, was reported to the World Health Organization.

The number of deaths doubled to 200,000 in 15 days, but showed some signs of slowing as it took 19 days to increase to 300,000 and 24 days to hit 400,000.

But with the figure topping 500,000 Covid-19 Coronavirus in just 21 days. Following a jump in the number of infections from mid-June, the pace of the death toll is once again quickening.

According to Sunday’s WHO situation report, the Americas account for around half of the global infection cases and deaths, with the region reporting 62 percent of the new infection cases and 69 percent of new deaths from the previous day.

The virus is currently spreading most rapidly in Latin America, which accounted for 38 percent of new infection cases and 55 percent of new deaths from the previous day.

Singapore hands out Covid-19 coronavirus tracing devices

Singapore has started to hand out Bluetooth-enabled contact tracing devices as part of its measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The so-called TraceTogether tokens are an alternative to the government’s contact tracing smartphone app.

They are aimed at people who do not own or prefer not to use a mobile phone. The announcement of the device was met with concerns in some quarters over privacy.

The first batch of the devices are being distributed to vulnerable elderly people. Whom have little or no family support or have mobility problems.

The tokens have unique QR codes and do not need charging as they have a battery life of up to nine months.

The devices work by exchanging Bluetooth signals with other nearby TraceTogether tokens or smartphones that are running the TraceTogether app.

Users will be alerted by a contact tracing officer if they are detected to have been near someone infected with the coronavirus. If they are then confirmed to have contracted Covid-19 the data will be downloaded from the device.

Ministers have dismissed concerns raised over users’ privacy, as they argued that they are not designed to tag people’s movements.

The Singapore government has said that the data collected by the devices will be encrypted and kept for 25 days.

Authorities have also said that the data cannot be accessed remotely as the tokens have no internet or cellular capabilities.