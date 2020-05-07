Thailand Logs Only 5 Covid-19 Coronavirus Cases in 3 Days

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the health department in Thailand has said health officials logged only three new covid-19 coronavirus cases Thursday. On Wednesday Thailand logged only 1 case also only 1 on Tuesday.

Thailand’s total confirmed covid-19 cases as of today is 2,992, with only 55 deaths. Over the past 24 hours, 11 more patients were discharged from hospitals raising the total number of recovery cases to 2,772.

Dr Taweesilp also said our of Thailand’s 77 provinces 39 have gone over 28 days without a new covid-19 coronavirus case.

Nine provinces have yet to record a case: Ang Thong; Bung Kan; Chai Nat; Kamphaeng Phet; Nan; Phichit, Ranong; Sing Buri and also Trat.

Thailand expand Covid-19 Coronavirus testing

The Health department also has plans to expand covid-19 coronavirus testing for critical groups. Even as the number of new cases is dwindling into single digits and some business are reopening.

The government aims to reach a total of 400,000 tests from the current level of around 230,000, said Dr. Taweesilp said. “This is about 6,000 tests for every million individuals. Its also considered a moderate amount globally,” Dr Taweesilp said.

Thailand has a population of about 66.5 million and has recorded 2,992 infections since January.

The criteria for testing will be expanded to include flu-like symptoms without a fever or the loss of the sense of smell, which will account for 85,000 new tests, he said.

There will also be additional testing for high-risk professions such as medical personnel, screening authorities, migrant workers, public transportation drivers and delivery workers — but not widespread random testing in the population.

“The theory of casting a wide net will not work, but this approach is effective,” Dr Taweesilp said.

The number of new cases in Thailand has been declining since April and authorities have said they will consider a second phase for easing of restrictions such as re-opening of businessesnext week after allowing smaller businesses to open earlier this month.

The spokesman also said that global Covid-19 coronavirus cases numbered 3.82 million with 265,076 deaths. The United States had the most cases at 1.26 million. Furthermore with the most deaths at 74,799 and the most daily new cases at 25,459.