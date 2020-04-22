Thailand Logs 15 New Coronavirus Cases and 1 New Death Wednesday

Thailand’s health department officials have reported 15 new covid-19 coronavirus cases and 1 death as of Wednesday April 22, 2020. The 15 cases brings Thailand’s total Covid-19 cases to 2826. Of the 2826 cases 2352 have been released from hospital and returned home. The one death brings Thailand’s total Coivd-19 deaths to 49.

Three of the 15 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Phuket. Two school teachers and an elderly man, raising the provincial tally to 196. All three lived in the same house in Moo 2 village in Bang Thao of Thalang district, an area of high infections.

In Chiang Rai health officials have reported that one of the nine Covid-19 Coronavirus patients who had recovered has returned to hospital. Mr Thotathep said the patient was suffering from a high fever and dizziness.

The man was readmitted to Chiang Rai’s Prachanukroh Hospital for further testing. According to Mr Thotathep Bunthong a Chiang Rai Public Health Doctor, they haven’t confirmed that his illness is Covid-19 virus. He said that it may be possible that the patient didn’t developed enough antibodies from the virus casing a relapse.

Once they had test results back from the lab they would know more about the mans condition.