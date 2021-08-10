Thailand Gives Legal Amnesty to People Charged for Using Kratom

More than 8,000 people in Thailand convicted on Kratom Charges will be given amnesty and will be cleared of legal charges when the leaf leaf is removed from the narcotics list on Aug 24, 2021.

Kratom (Migragyna speciosa) is a tropical evergreen plant with opioid properties and some stimulant-like effects. It had long been used in traditional medicine but was declared a Class 5 narcotic under the Narcotics Act of 1976.

Office of Narcotics Control Board secretary-general Wichai Chaimongkol said on Tuesday the law was amended in 2021 to remove the kratom leaf from the list. The amendment was published in the Royal Gazette on May 26 and the removal of kratom from the narcotics list is effective from Aug 24.

From Aug 24, kratom is no longer a narcotic. People can grow the plant and use it in herbal medicine and trade it domestically. However, use of kratom in the production of any kind of narcotic drugs is prohibited.

As a result, about 1,000 people who have been convicted in cases involving use, sale and having kratom in possession will be cleared of the charges.

The names of another 7,404 people who were arrested, charged or indicted in 6,927 legal cases from Oct ,1 2020 – Aug 6, 2021, will also be cleared of offences.

You may have heard about (Mitragyna speciosa), an herbal supplement used traditionally in Southeast Asia for energy and to help ease aches and pains. Derived from a type of evergreen tree, kratom contains alkaloid compounds called mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine.

While kratom acts like a mild stimulant when taken in low doses, it can cause an opiate-like high when taken in high doses.

Kratom looks like fresh or dried leaves and can be made into a green powder, liquid extract, gum, or pill. Packets are often labeled “not for human consumption.” People chew kratom leaves, brew the dried or powdered leaves as a tea, eat them in food, or smoke them.

Proponents of kratom suggest that the herb could serve as a solution to the opioid crisis, both by offering another option for pain relief and by aiding those struggling to overcome opioid addiction.

Common Effects: Effects of kratom use include pain relief, relaxation, improved mood, increased energy, sensitivity to sunburn, nausea, itching, sweating, dry mouth, constipation, increased urination, and loss of appetite.

For More Trending News, Visit: https://www.chiangraitimes.com/trending-new